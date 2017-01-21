William Carey soccer player loses fingers during storm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – William Carey soccer player Taylor Gautreaux lost fingers while leaving her dorm room at the school during severe weather.

According to athletic director D.J. Pulley, the freshman’s hand got caught in the door of her dorm when the wind from the storm blew it shut so hard that it severed some fingers. She reportedly lost three fingers on her right hand and they could not be reattached, according to WXXV’s Jeff Haeger.

William Carey's Taylor Gautreaux is out of surgery and is doing well. But there was too much trauma for doctors to reattach her fingers. — Jeff Haeger (@TheJeffTakeWXXV) January 22, 2017

WJTV 12 has reached out to William Carey women’s soccer coach Danny Owens to confirm this information.

Pulley said Gautreaux went to Jackson on Saturday to undergo surgery. He mentioned no other athletes experienced serious injuries.

As for the athletic facilities, the one that took the worst damage from the storm was Clinton Gymnasium. Part of its wall behind one of the basketball hoops was blown out with a pile of debris on the court. Pulley said multiple parts of the facility are destroyed.

Outside of the gym, Pulley said other facilities did experience some damage dealing with fencing and light poles, but nothing as severe as what happened to the gym.