William Carey University hit hard by EF3 tornado

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – William Carey University took a hard hit early Saturday morning. An EF-3 tornado tore through the campus leaving almost every building with some type of damage.

“It was traumatizing,” says Jaden Russell as she moves her belongings out of her dorm room. She was asleep when the storm hit the campus and started busting windows out building. “Sand was coming through my window and hit me in my face and that’s what woke me up. I fled out of my room after I came to,” says Russell.

She made it out to the hall to a safe place but now she’s moving back home. “I’m gonna go home now. So far all we know is to take online classes and get back up here in the fall,” explains Russell.

Those on campus didn’t waste time with cleaning up. Backhoes and bulldozers were onsite hours after the storm hit.

There were some injuries but no one was seriously hurt on campus.

Governor Phil Bryant toured the damaged areas via helicopter Saturday evening.

He held a press conference at WCU. He has a strong message for looters and those trying to protect their property. “Anyone looting will be dealt with, with extreme prejudice. I have not issued any pardons nor do I intend to but if someone has to defend their home against a looter that would be one of my first choices,” says the governor.

The campus is now filled with dozens of vehicles with windows busted out.

“It’s unreal still. We don’t know what the administration is going to do yet but we know they have a lot on their plates we’re just kind of patiently waiting and we know there are more storms to come,” says student, Rubana Khan.

Here are links if you’d like to help with tornado relief in the Pinebelt area and information on shelters:

Forrest County Multipurpose Center (962 Sullivan Drive) is open as a storm shelter. For assistance, call Forrest County EMA, 601-544-5911

The Petal Civic Center is now open and being used as a shelter, 712 South Main Street 601-582-2672.

Residents needing emergency assistance in the Hattiesburg area should call the City Action Line at 601-545-4500

Information about how to make monetary donations for the tornado survivors can be found on MEMA’s FB page here: http://bit.ly/2j8YA7h