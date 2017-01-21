William Carey’s campus damaged during severe weather

Damage at William Carey University. Courtesy: WCU
Damage at William Carey University. Courtesy: WCU

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – William Carey University in Hattiesburg received extensive damage to some buildings during Saturday morning’s tornado.

The university says its Hattiesburg campus is closed right now. They are advising parents to pick up their children from campus.

Damage at William Carey University Courtesy: WCU
Damage at William Carey University
Courtesy: WCU

According to the university’s official Twitter page, authorities checked all the dormitories to make sure all students were safe. Some students did report minor injuries after the severe weather passed.

The university reports damage to some dorms, Tatum Court and Thomas Hall.

Students gathered for a prayer meeting at Tatum Court late Saturday morning.

