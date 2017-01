WJTV – Murrah high school boys basketball coach Perry Fletcher doesn’t just spend his time drawing up plays and coaching his players.

Fletcher also spends time trying to lead another group: his congregation at Greater New Friendship Baptist Church in Brandon as a pastor.

Click the video above for WJTV 12’s Tyler Greever’s story on the journey Fletcher has gone on to preaching for nine years while still coaching in the sport he said saved his life.