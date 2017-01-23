Arizona Air Force base on lockdown after gunshot sounds heard

UPDATE: 01/23/2017 12:04pm TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Arizona was on lockdown Monday after unconfirmed reports of gunshot sounds.

Officials posted on the base Facebook page that people should seek shelter.

A charter school for grades 6 to 12 said on its Twitter account that it’s not allowing anyone to enter or leave the school.

Tucson police said they had not been asked to assist.

No further information was available.

The Tucson base is home to the 355th Fighter Wing, which provides training and deploys the A-10 jet.

About 6,500 active duty military and 1,000 Reserve and Air National Guard personnel work on the base, along with about 3,000 civilians.

