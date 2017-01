Related Coverage New lofts to be constructed in Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — For those looking for a home in Downtown Jackson, you’ve have some new options soon.

The Capitol Art Lofts are under construction.

State and city leaders laid ceremonial bricks where the lofts will be built on Capitol Street across from the King Edward Hotel.

The buildings will be renovated and transformed into 31 apartments. Some of the historic storefronts date back to the 1800s.