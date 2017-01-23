Carrollton, Mississippi mayor resigning, cites job duties

CARROLLTON, Miss. (AP) – Mayor Russell Wilson is resigning from his post leading the 200-resident town of Carrollton.

Wilson tells The Greenwood Commonwealth (http://bit.ly/2iWqViG) that he is resigning effective Feb. 1

The outgoing mayor, who manages Carroll County Farm Bureau insurance agency, says he was recently promoted to manage the organization’s Leflore County insurance agency as well, and no longer has time to be mayor.

Alderman Bernard Taylor, who is the town’s vice mayor, will act as interim mayor until the June municipal elections.

No mayoral candidates have yet qualified in Carrollton.

