Casino developers reapply to build 2 new casinos along coast

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
** FILE PHOTO ** This is a Sept. 19, 2007 file photograph of the interior of the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort taken in Biloxi, MS. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)
** FILE PHOTO ** This is a Sept. 19, 2007 file photograph of the interior of the Beau Rivage Casino and Resort taken in Biloxi, MS. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – An official says that developers have reapplied to build two casinos along the Mississippi Gulf Coast whose proposed sites were previously rejected by gaming commissioners.

Allen Godfrey, executive director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission, tells The Sun-Herald (http://bit.ly/2jdggyA ) that developers RW Development and Jacobs Entertainment have reapplied.

RW Development proposed building South Beach Casino on the northeast side of Veterans Avenue at U.S. 90. But commissioners in 2008 voted it down.

In 2014, commissioners also denied site approval for Jacobs Entertainment’s proposed casino site west of Yacht Club Road in Diamondhead.

The newspaper reports that the gaming commissioners will move their February meeting from Jackson to the coast to facilitate a public hearing on the applications.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s