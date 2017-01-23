Chief: Man killed after shootout with police in Mississippi

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Greenville, Mississippi, say a man was shot to death by police after walking out of a house firing a handgun at officers.

Police Chief Delando Wilson Johnson tells The Delta Democrat-Times (http://bit.ly/2kkx9F0 ) that an officer returned fire late Saturday.

Washington County Coroner Methel says 44-year-old Ronnie Lee Shorter died at the scene, after apparently being shot five times.

Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons says five officers at the scene were put on leave. Their names were not released.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened. MBI spokesman Warren Strain says Shorter’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Johnny Ross, who lived near Shorter, tells the newspaper that Shorter “randomly, from time to time, would shoot up in the air.”