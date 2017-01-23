JPD searching for suspect in shooting on Churchill Drive

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) The Jackson Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place on Churchill Drive after a man was shot.

Police responded to the scene after 1:00pm this afternoon on the 4600 block of Churchill Drive.

The suspect, identified as Bryan Nielson, fled the scene is a red Chevrolet van or truck The man who was shot, identified only as a 38-year-old black male at this time, is said to be in critical condition.

WJTV’s Terrance Friday is on the scene and will provide more information as soon as it is available.

BM, 38, shot, critical condition. Suspect: Bryan Nielson, fled in a red Chevy van or truck. More information to come. https://t.co/Zo54BYIvfA — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 23, 2017

@JacksonMSPolice on scene of a shooting, 4600 blk. of Churchill Dr. No further details at this moment. More info to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 23, 2017