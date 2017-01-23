JPD searching for suspect in shooting on Churchill Drive

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) The Jackson Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place on Churchill Drive after a man was shot.

Police responded to the scene after 1:00pm this afternoon on the 4600 block of Churchill Drive.

The suspect, identified as Bryan Nielson, fled the scene is a red Chevrolet van or truck  The man who was shot, identified only as a 38-year-old black male at this time, is said to be in critical condition.

