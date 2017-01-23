MDOT closing I-55 South W. Frontage Road between Savannah Street, Elton Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews will close the Interstate 55 South West Frontage Road between Savannah Street and Elton Road in both directions for maintenance Monday evening.

The closure will start at 5 p.m.

Motorists should use caution as crews will be on site.

All business access will be open.

