Officials cleaning up tree on Purvis Street in Pelahatchie

UPDATE: 01/23/2017 7:14am Traffic can now pass on Purvis Street.  Crews are, however, still in the area cleaning up debris.

Original Story:

PELAHATCHIE, Mississippi (WJTV)  Officials are working this morning to clear a tree from Purvis Street near Warren Avenue in Pelahatchie, Mississippi.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene overseeing efforts to remove the tree.

WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a neighbor, Bill Bearden, who says that he heard the tree crash at approximately 3:30 this morning.  As soon as he saw that it was on the railroad tracks he called 911.

The tree has been removed from the tracks but it is still blocking Purvis Street.

 

