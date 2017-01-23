Police: 1 charged with murder of 81-year-old Lexington man

wilson-a-jones

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is in custody in connection with the murder of well-known barber in Lexington.

Police said they charged 55-year-old Wilson A. Jones with capital murder.

81-year-old  William Ziegler was found dead in his home on North Street, according to the Holmes County Coroner.

His body was taken to the state crime lab for autopsy.

WJTV will update this story with more details about the case once they become available.

