Police: 1 charged with murder of 81-year-old Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is in custody in connection with the murder of well-known barber in Lexington.

Police said they charged 55-year-old Wilson A. Jones with capital murder.

81-year-old William Ziegler was found dead in his home on North Street, according to the Holmes County Coroner.

His body was taken to the state crime lab for autopsy.

@WJTV a closed sign and black bow are now on the door of the barbershop where Mr. Zegler worked for decades. pic.twitter.com/WcBUcbXKe3 — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) January 23, 2017

