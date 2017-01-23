Rankin County deputies receive new K-9

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9.

The German Shepherd, who is named Voodoo, is partnered with Deputy Drew Payne.

The department now has three certified K-9. Voodoo was imported to the United States from the Czech Republic to begin his initial training.

Deputy Payne and Voodoo underwent a seven-week training program at Hub City Canine Consultants in Hattiesburg. Additional training will take place on an ongoing basis to maintain a high level of service from the dog.

He is certified in narcotics detection, obedience, building and area searches, article searches, tracking, and handler protection.

The K-9 was bought by funds deputies have seized during drugs busts.

He lives at home with Deputy Payne and his family.