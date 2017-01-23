School bus slides into parked car on Old Adams Station Road

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A school bus full of children hit a parked car in Hinds County Monday morning.

It happened near Old Adams Station Road and Ernie Martin Road.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason, said the bus slid into the parked car. He said no one was inside of the car.

About 30 students were on the bus.

Hinds County School District officials said three students reported injures. There parents were notified and the students were checked out by AMR.

