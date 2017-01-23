Several cars burglarized near JSU’s campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Several cars were broken into over the weekend near Jackson State University’s campus.
According to L.A. Warren, Media Relations Specialist for JSU, the break-ins happened at One University Place early Saturday morning.
The building is located on J.R. Lynch Street. Warren said the area is zoned to the City of Jackson.
Jackson Police are investigating the incidents.
