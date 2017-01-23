Southaven man holds world record for longnose gar

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — A Southaven man now holds the world record for catching the largest Longnose Gar.

On Saturday September 10, Don Henson of Southaven, went fishing at the Sardis Lake spillway, said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. He recently received his World Record Fish certificate from the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame.

After fishing about 10 minutes, he noticed his float had disappeared and he was fast into a large fish.

“I just knew I had the biggest catfish at the end of my line,” said Mr. Henson. “We fought and fought and after about 15 minutes I had the fish at the edge!”

Henson found himself hooked to a huge longnose gar. The fist was 48 lbs. 1 ounce. The state’s record was 40 lbs.

Officials said they did a quick scan through the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame and Museum list of official world and USA state fresh water angling records. It showed that Henson’s fish also shattered the standing longnose gar “unlimited line class” record by 34 pounds.