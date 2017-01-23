Suspect in Clinton shooting that injured 17-year-old in custody

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old injured is now in custody.

Clinton Police said they worked with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department to arrest Ladarien Jones, who is also known as “Southside Dee”

He will face the charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

On January 2, a 17-year-old set up a transaction through the internet to sell a gun to Jones.

During the transaction, officers said Jones stole the gun and shot the teen in the stomach. The victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

Jones’ bond is set at $500,000.