TRAFFIC: I-220 before Hanging Moss Road near Exit 9

WJTV Published: Updated:
UPDATE: 01/23/2017 8:01am Heavy delays are still being reported in the southbound lanes of I-220 before Hanging Moss Road.

UPDATE: 01/23/2017 7:41am Delays of approximately 50 minutes are still being reported in the area.

Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT)
Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT)

Original Story:

HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) A crash involving several vehicles on I-220 before Hanging Moss Road near Exit 9 in Hinds County.

Delays southbound of approximately 55 minutes in duration are expected as emergency responders work to clear the scene.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation characterizes the traffic impact as “high.”

The extent of possible injuries and property damage is not known at this time.

WJTV is working to learn more.  More information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

 

