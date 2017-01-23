TVs stolen from UMMC Wellness Center in Flowood

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Several TVs were taken during a burglary at the Flowood location of UMMC’s Wellness Center.

Flowood Police said the thieves cut a hole to open the bubble covering the pool and came inside of the building.

Officer said they are not sure how many, but several TVs were taken.

