WJTV 12: Mississippi’s Most Wanted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV’s Byron Brown will feature two people on tonight’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV.

The two people are wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Daniel Shoulders is wanted for receiving stolen goods
  • Joshua White is wanted for failure to comply with drug court. The original charge was motor vehicle theft.

Anyone who has seen these suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

