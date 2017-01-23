WJTV 12: Mississippi’s Most Wanted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV’s Byron Brown will feature two people on tonight’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV.
The two people are wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
- Daniel Shoulders is wanted for receiving stolen goods
- Joshua White is wanted for failure to comply with drug court. The original charge was motor vehicle theft.
Anyone who has seen these suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.
