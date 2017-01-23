WJTV 12: Mississippi’s Most Wanted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV’s Byron Brown will feature two people on tonight’s Mississippi’s Most Wanted on WJTV.

The two people are wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

Daniel Shoulders is wanted for receiving stolen goods

Joshua White is wanted for failure to comply with drug court. The original charge was motor vehicle theft.

Anyone who has seen these suspects, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

MS Most Wanted View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Daniel Shoulders is wanted by the HCSO for receiving stolen goods. (Photo: HCSO) Joshua White is wanted by the HCSO for failure to comply with drug court. (Photo: HCSO) Maurice Avant Diane Coleman-Brooks