15-year-old dies in dirt bike crash

WARREN CO., Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old boy is dead after crashing his dirt bike.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace tells us the boy was riding his Zuzuki bike on China Grove Road when he came across a sharp curve.

That’s when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff says the teen was wearing a helmet.

Deputies were on the scene within minutes and tried CPR, but they say he died on scene.

The body is now at the state crime lab.

Officials are not releasing his name at this time.