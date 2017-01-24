15-year-old dies in dirt bike crash

By Published:
police-lights

WARREN CO., Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old boy is dead after crashing his dirt bike.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace tells us the boy was riding his Zuzuki bike on China Grove Road when he came across a sharp curve.

That’s when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m.

The sheriff says the teen was wearing a helmet.

Deputies were on the scene within minutes and tried CPR, but they say he died on scene.

The body is now at the state crime lab.

Officials are not releasing his name at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s