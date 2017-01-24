5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs found during Hinds County traffic stop

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is arrested during a traffic stop in Hinds County.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Willie Earl Bell, Jr. is charged with trafficking of a controlled substance- marijuana and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Deputies pulled over a Dodge Charger Monday for a traffic violation on I-20 near Edwards. The law enforcement officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

The driver refused consent to search the vehicle.

We’re told a K-9 alerted deputies that drugs were possibly in the car. They found five pounds of marijuana, hydrocodone, and ecstasy pills along with a loaded gun.