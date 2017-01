Related Coverage Shooting at Renaissance at Colony Park; Suspect in custody

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The man accused of shooting his coworker outside of the Panera Bread at the Renaissance at Colony Park earlier this month appeared in court Tuesday.

A judge set Gregory Rivers, Jr.’s bond at $200,000.

He is charged with aggravated assault.

Ridgeland Police responded to the scene on January 6 and Rivers was taken into custody. The victim was taken to the hospital.