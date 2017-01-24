Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison helps with Pine Belt tornado cleanup

Related Coverage MEMA gives update on Pine Belt tornado damage reports

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A Madison church spent the day in Hattiesburg to help with tornado recovery efforts.

Members of Broadmoor Baptist Church went to the Pine Belt Tuesday to volunteer in the community.

The group that traveled to Hattiesburg help clean up homes on Tuscan Avenue, which is close to William Carey University.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, more than 770 home were majorly damaged or destroyed in Forrest County alone. Nearly 630 other homes were also affected by the tornado.

National Weather Service in Jackson surveyors said an E-F3 tornado traveled through Lamar and Forrest counties. An EF-2 touched town in Lauderdale County. NWS in Mobile ruled that an EF-2 tornado struck Perry County.