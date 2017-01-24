Environmental Quality building could be named for Nunnelee

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi lawmakers are working to name a state building in honor of a congressman who died in 2015.

The House voted unanimously Tuesday to name the headquarters of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality as the Patrick Alan Nunnelee building.

Nunnelee, who went by Alan, was a Republican from Tupelo. He spent 16 years in the state Senate starting in 1995, eventually becoming chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

He unseated a Democratic incumbent in north Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District in November 2010, taking office in January 2011.

Nunnelee died in February 2015 after experiencing several months of health problems, including a brain tumor. He was 56.

House Bill 680 would name the downtown Jackson building for him. It moves to the Senate for more work.

