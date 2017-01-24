Info on JPS Early Childhood Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public Schools’ Office of Early Childhood will hold open enrollment for its Pre-Kindergarten program at the end of the month.

The enrollment will start  January 30 and will last until  February 9 for the 2017-2018 school year.

Interested families must live in the City of Jackson and the child must be age 4 on or before September 1, 2017 to be a part of the program. Children must be able to use the restroom without assistance

Below is a list of required documents parents will need to provide:

  • Valid photo I.D.
  • Original birth certificate (Long Form)
  • Immunization Record (State of Mississippi Form #121)
  • Social Security card
  • Proof of legal custody or guardianship
  • 2 proofs of residency

Get more information on JPS’s website.

