Info on JPS Early Childhood Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public Schools’ Office of Early Childhood will hold open enrollment for its Pre-Kindergarten program at the end of the month.

The enrollment will start January 30 and will last until February 9 for the 2017-2018 school year.

Interested families must live in the City of Jackson and the child must be age 4 on or before September 1, 2017 to be a part of the program. Children must be able to use the restroom without assistance

Below is a list of required documents parents will need to provide:

Valid photo I.D.

Original birth certificate (Long Form)

Immunization Record (State of Mississippi Form #121)

Social Security card

Proof of legal custody or guardianship

2 proofs of residency

Get more information on JPS’s website.