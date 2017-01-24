JFD working to determine cause of house fire on Shady Oaks

house-fire

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out last night in Jackson. 

JFD Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders tells WJTV that firefighters responded to a fire on the 3300 block of Shady Oaks Street at approximately 8:55pm on Monday.  They reported an all-clear during a search and had the fire under control at 9:05pm.

The home was reported to be vacant with no public utilities.  The cause of the fire was not immediately apparent.

 

 

 

 

