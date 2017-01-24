JPD looking for man connected to Lynch Street auto burglary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help identifying a person wanted for auto burglary.

The incident happened on January 18 on Lynch Street near Jackson State University.

Police released surveillance photos of the person the are looking for in connection with the burglary.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the picture, call the officials at 601-960-1234.

 

