Lawmakers debate on 3 bills that could change voting process

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Lawmakers will debate three bills that could change the voting process.

The first bill allows voting to start two weeks before an election and you wouldn’t have to offer an excuse to vote early, as opposed to the current law that only lets people vote early if they are out of town on Election Day.

Another bill would create a group to study restoring voting rights for people convicted of nonviolent felonies.

“The bills you’re seeing, whether it’s early voting or online voter registration or rewriting the election code or trying to have a study committee to study re-enfranchising folks, I think these represent a widespread effort from this legislature to modernize our voting laws,” said Representative Toby Barker, a Republican who represents Forrest and Lamar counties in District 102.

A third bill would allow voters to register online with valid drivers license.