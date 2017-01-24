Madison County Schools holds Robotics Tournament

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hundreds of Madison County students showed off of their skills in the first ever district-wide robotics competition.

Science, technology, engineering, and math are the four elements that played a role in Tuesday’s competition.

Nearly 300 students filled the gym at Germantown High for the event.

“Introducing STEM to our students at an early age, they are fully capable and willing and excited about learning,” said Dr. Brenda Jones, principal of Madison Avenue Lower Elementary.

The competition is for 2nd through 5th graders. The students build, program and drive their own robots.

“If the car falls off or something we just fix it and program it,” said Addison Thetford, 2nd grader.

“Before they even start working with the robots they spend extensive hours learning the process, how to put this all together,” Jones said. “So when they get to the robot they’re actually seeing the results.”

The competition also focuses on teamwork and engaging the students in hands-on technology challenges that build their interest in STEM subjects.

Winning teams from the tournament will advance to the state championship in Vicksburg next month.