Man dies as car crashes in Tupelo, Mississippi building

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a building in Tupelo.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says Prince Oneal Williams didn’t die from injures from the wreck and instead had a natural health event that caused his death and led to the crash Monday morning.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2j9mPyI) Williams was headed north on Franklin Street beside the BancorpSouth Arena when he failed to make the left turn around the arena and drove through an alley and into the side of a loan office on Monday morning.

Police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald says the building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Williams was taken to a hospital, where he died. It is unclear how old Williams was.

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com

 

