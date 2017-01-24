Man pleads guilty to drug charges from 2016 Richland bust

Alberto Prado (Photo: Richland Police)
Alberto Prado (Photo: Richland Police)

 

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A man arrested in 2016 during a traffic stop on drug charges pleaded guilty in court.

Richland Police said Alberto Prado plead guilty to two felony drug charges and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering for his involvement in a drug conspiracy in Rankin County.

Prado’s co-defendants Juan Figueroa and Antonio Herrera have also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. The fourth person accused of the crime is Jose Reymundo. He is currently in jail in New Mexico on other unrelated drug charges.

All four men were arrested February 2, 2016, during a traffic stop on I-20 in Rankin County. Detectives seized more than 33 grams of heroin, over 12 grams of cocaine, a firearm and over $75,000.

