Man wanted for accessory in Pike County murder investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Pike County deputies need your help located a person wanted for accessory in a murder investigation.

Deputies are looking for Jamie McElvin, who also goes by Legion.

McElvin could be driving a 2016 black or dark blue Toyota Rav4 with Wyoming license plate 3-38785.

He is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, call 601-783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.