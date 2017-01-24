Man wanted for accessory in Pike County murder investigation

Jamie McElvin (Photo: Pike Co. Sheriff's Office)
Jamie McElvin (Photo: Pike Co. Sheriff's Office)

 

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Pike County deputies need your help located a person wanted for accessory in a murder investigation.

Deputies are looking for Jamie McElvin, who also goes by Legion.

McElvin could be driving a 2016 black or dark blue Toyota Rav4 with Wyoming license plate 3-38785.

He is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, call 601-783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

