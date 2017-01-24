Meadow View Cove house fire ruled accidental

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in Jackson.

It happened on Meadow View Cove.

Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief, of the JFD Office of Fire Investigations said the fire was accidental and started in the bedroom.

Fire crews arrived on the scene around 8:18 a.m. They were able to get it under control a few minutes later.

One person was home when the fire broke out.

No injures were reported.

