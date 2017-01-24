Mississippi Braves collecting items for tornado victims

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) –The Mississippi Braves is partnering with The Connection and The Salvation Army to spearhead a Central-Mississippi drive to aid in tornado relief.

All of the items collected will be sent to people recovering in Pine Belt from last weekend’s twisters.

Donations will be accepted near the main entrance at Trustmark Park starting Wednesday, January 25 at 9 a.m.

“The Mississippi Braves strive to continue to be great supporters of our communities in Mississippi and feel we have the responsibility to assist wherever and whenever we can when our friends and neighbors in Mississippi are in need,” said M-Braves General Manager Steve DeSalvo. “However, our feeling of responsibility aside, most importantly, we have the sincere desire to help any way we can.”

The M-Braves will have a truck parked in front of Trustmark Park to collect relief items January 25 through February 3, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Below is a list of items they are needing:

Monetary Donations (cash/checks made out to The Salvation Army)

Non-Perishable Food (canned goods)

Water

Cleaning Supplies

Toiletries

“The M-Braves will make a substantial donation of goods ourselves, and we challenge our season ticket holders, sponsors, fans and fellow members of the community to assist,” DeSalvo added. “If we fill up a truckload, that will be fantastic, but we’re not afraid to fill up and deliver 10 truckloads if we can.”