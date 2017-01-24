Moment of Silence held for Southeast tornado victims on U.S. House of Representatives floor

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WJTV) — A moment of silence has held Monday night on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the lives lost from this weekend’s deadly storms.

Representatives from Georgia and Mississippi gathered on the floor to also thank first responders and volunteers who pitched in to help.

“Mr. Speaker, I come before this body tonight with my colleagues from Mississippi and Georgia to offer up our prayers for those whose lives were lost, whose homes were destroyed, and whose neighborhoods were shattered during this weekend’s tornadoes across the Southeast,” Representative Steven Palazzo.

“We will get through this difficult time together, confident in our ability to persevere through any trial, with neighbor helping neighbor, as we begin the difficult work of rebuilding our community following this terrible natural disaster. Thank you,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s