Moment of Silence held for Southeast tornado victims on U.S. House of Representatives floor

WASHINGTON (WJTV) — A moment of silence has held Monday night on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the lives lost from this weekend’s deadly storms.

Representatives from Georgia and Mississippi gathered on the floor to also thank first responders and volunteers who pitched in to help.

“Mr. Speaker, I come before this body tonight with my colleagues from Mississippi and Georgia to offer up our prayers for those whose lives were lost, whose homes were destroyed, and whose neighborhoods were shattered during this weekend’s tornadoes across the Southeast,” Representative Steven Palazzo.

“We will get through this difficult time together, confident in our ability to persevere through any trial, with neighbor helping neighbor, as we begin the difficult work of rebuilding our community following this terrible natural disaster. Thank you,” he said.