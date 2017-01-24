Possible stolen car catches fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities are investigating after they found a car on fire Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to Henley Street in Jackson.

Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief, of JFD Office of Fire Investigations said an investigator was being called to the scene because the car was possibly stolen.

No additional information has been released.

