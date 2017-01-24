School Choice Rally at State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hundreds of parents, teachers, and community leaders are celebrating school choice in Mississippi.

This week is National School Choice Week.  A rally was held Tuesday at the Mississippi State Capitol in Downtown Jackson.

National School Choice Week raises awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

The week is held every January.

 

