School system that fired woman for tweet updates guidelines

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Twitter via AP Graphics ap_1302031172

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) – A Maryland school system has updated its social media guidelines after a school system employee was fired for a lighthearted quarrel she had with a student on Twitter over the student’s spelling.

The Frederick News-Post (http://bit.ly/2jt992P ) reports that all new Frederick County school system employees will receive a mandatory training session that addresses social media.

On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the school district’s account, asking that schools be closed “tammarow.”

Katie Nash, who ran the account, responded, “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?'” She was fired a week later.

The system’s guidelines now include a note that social media messages shouldn’t be “mocking, disrespectful, rude, mean or dismissive.” That phrase wasn’t in an earlier copy of the guidelines that Nash said she was given.

___

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s