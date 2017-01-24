Southern Miss hires Jon Gilbert as new Athletic Director

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Southern Mississippi has hired Jon Gilbert as athletic director.

The school announced the hire on Tuesday, saying in a statement that Gilbert will start at Southern Miss “no later than March 1.” Gilbert has been an executive senior associate athletic director at Tennessee since 2011. He also worked at Alabama in several roles over nearly 17 years.

Gilbert takes over for Bill McGillis, who left to become athletic director at the University of San Diego.

Southern Miss President Rodney Bennett says in a statement that Gilbert was “the right person for the right time” to lead the school’s athletic department.

Gilbert is a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, North Carolina, where he played football. He earned a master’s degree in sport administration at Eastern Kentucky.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)