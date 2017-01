Related Coverage Who is running for Jackson mayor?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — State Senator John Horhn has officially announced that he is running for Jackson Mayor.

He made the announcement at Koinonia Coffee House on Adams Street in Jackson Tuesday.

He was joined by members of the community who support his campaign.

Horhn represents Madison and Hinds counties as a Democrat for the Mississippi State Senate.

