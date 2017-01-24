Vicksburg police looking for shoplifter who used pepper spray on officer

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police are looking for a shoplifter who pepper sprayed an officer.

Officers said on Saturday around 8 p.m., two women went to Dillard’s and one of them left without paying for a comforter set and a blanket.

The merchandise is valued at $277.

The shoplifter was approached by an officer who was working part-time as a security officer for the store.

The officer asked her to go back inside the store. Once they were inside, she allegedly sprayed the officer with pepper spray and was able to escape. The merchandise was recovered.

Police are looking for both women who came inside the store. Officers said they believe the second woman was involved in some way.

If anyone can identify the women in the photos, call Crime Stoppers at 601.355. TIPS (8477).

