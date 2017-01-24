Yazoo County authorities investigating illegal opioids

(WJTV) — The deaths of three Yazoo County residents are sparking a full-on investigation into illegal opioids.

Two people in Yazoo Cunty died from a drug overdose in December, while another Yazoo resident died just last week in Yalobusha County.

“There are going to be more arrests, and we are going after these dealers,” said Chief Investigator Terry Gann of the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department.

“Normal would be maybe one or two a year, and here it is not even the end of January yet, and we’ve had two.”

He said their Narcotics Division is kicking into overdrive to find the dealers and get them off the streets.

While officials are still waiting on autopsy results from two victims, they do know one person died from a fentanyl overdose, which is a powerful painkiller commonly used to help cancer patients.

“They say it’s a high like you’ve never experienced before and that your body craves that and that each time after that that you do it you have to take more drugs to try to get to that euphoria that you had the first time and you never make it there, so you end up taking more and more and more,” said Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers.

The names of the victims are not being released out of respect for the families. Yalobusha County is investigating the latest death.