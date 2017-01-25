Canton Municipal Utilities finds clogged water lines on Industrial Drive

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — People are trying to figure out what mysterious substance clogged water lines in Madison County.

Canton Municipal Utilities workers found the line clogged on Industrial Drive.

They believed it was cookie dough from nearby De Beukelaer Corporation.

The company makes wafers. However, CMU General Manager Kenny Wayne Jones says the company disagreed and said the substance wasn’t cookie dough.

Now the lines are clear.

“We cleaned them out, Jones said. “We wanted to make sure we did a thorough clean. We did that so that we could make a determination if there was something coming through the stream system that possible we needed rectifying but we didn’t find anything.”

Jones says the wafer maker is testing the substance. Lines in the area have been clear for over a week but they’ll be keeping a close eye on them.