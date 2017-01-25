Dow Jones averages 20,000, cheers from NYSE floor

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Stock trader Gregory Rowe smiles a he wears a "DOW 20,000" hat at the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in New York. Gains for banks and travel companies are pulling U.S. stock indexes to record levels on Tuesday. Financial firms are rising thanks to a recovery in bond yields and interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average is closer than ever to the 20,000 mark. Industrial companies continue to build on their recent gains. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
FILE PHOTO Stock trader Gregory Rowe smiles a he wears a "DOW 20,000" hat at the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in New York. Gains for banks and travel companies are pulling U.S. stock indexes to record levels on Tuesday. Financial firms are rising thanks to a recovery in bond yields and interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average is closer than ever to the 20,000 mark. Industrial companies continue to build on their recent gains. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m. – The Dow Jones industrial average is trading over 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.

The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis. The rally continued after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president last fall.

The Dow was up 102 points, or 0.56 percent, to 20,018.

The Nasdaq rose 48 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,600. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,290.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.51 percent.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s