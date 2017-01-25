Final respects being paid to megachurch pastor Eddie Long

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) – People are paying their final respects during a service to celebrate the life of Eddie Long, a Georgia megachurch pastor who died Jan. 15 after battling cancer.

The service began Wednesday morning at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, where Long had been senior pastor since 1987.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2jRsg7C ) that former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes and former NFL player Deion Sanders are among prominent figures listed in the funeral program as people who’ll give tributes.

The church says it grew from 300 members to more than 25,000 under Long’s leadership and became one of the nation’s largest congregations.

Long, who was 63, is survived by his wife, Vanessa Long, four children and three grandchildren.

Eddie Long View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FILE PHOTO - In this Sept. 26, 2010 file photo Bishop Eddie Long speaks near in Lithonia, Ga. A lawsuit filed by four young men who accused Long of sexual misconduct has been resolved, attorneys for both sides said Thursday, bringing a quiet end to a blockbuster legal complaint that targeted one of the nation's most powerful church leaders. (AP Photo/John Amis, Pool, File) Bishop Eddie Long prepares to speak at a news conference, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta. Bishop Eddie Long, the pastor of a Georgia megachurch accused of luring young men into sexual relationships, has told his congregation of thousands that all people must face painful and distasteful situations. (AP Photo/John Amis, Pool) ** FILE PHOTO ** In a file photo Bishop Eddie Long, of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, in Lithonia, Ga. gestures during an interview Jan. 18, 2007, in Lithonia. Long is among six major Christian television ministries under scrutiny by Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, who is asking questions about the evangelists' lavish spending and possible abuses of their tax-exempt status.(AP Photo/Gene Blythe) FILE PHOTO President Bush hugs Bishop Eddie Long during the Coretta Scott King funeral ceremony at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2006. (AP Photo/Pool, Ric Feld) FILE PHOTO In this Sept. 28, 2010 photo, traffic moves down a street as a billboard showing Bishop Eddie Long is seen above in Atlanta. The billboard near an Atlanta highway reads, "Love Like Him, Live Like Him, Lead Like Him." The motto refers to Jesus Christ, but the smiling face next to it is that of Bishop Eddie Long. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)