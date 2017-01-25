Final respects being paid to megachurch pastor Eddie Long

FILE PHOTO In this Sept. 28, 2010 photo, traffic moves down a street as a billboard showing Bishop Eddie Long is seen above in Atlanta. The billboard near an Atlanta highway reads, "Love Like Him, Live Like Him, Lead Like Him." The motto refers to Jesus Christ, but the smiling face next to it is that of Bishop Eddie Long. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
FILE PHOTO In this Sept. 28, 2010 photo, traffic moves down a street as a billboard showing Bishop Eddie Long is seen above in Atlanta. The billboard near an Atlanta highway reads, "Love Like Him, Live Like Him, Lead Like Him." The motto refers to Jesus Christ, but the smiling face next to it is that of Bishop Eddie Long. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) – People are paying their final respects during a service to celebrate the life of Eddie Long, a Georgia megachurch pastor who died Jan. 15 after battling cancer.

The service began Wednesday morning at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, where Long had been senior pastor since 1987.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2jRsg7C ) that former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes and former NFL player Deion Sanders are among prominent figures listed in the funeral program as people who’ll give tributes.

The church says it grew from 300 members to more than 25,000 under Long’s leadership and became one of the nation’s largest congregations.

Long, who was 63, is survived by his wife, Vanessa Long, four children and three grandchildren.

