Flowood Kroger makes ‘Race for the Cure’ donation

By Published:
race-for-the-cure

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — The Kroger in Flowood presented a check to the Central Mississippi Steel Magnolias to benefit the 18th Annual Race for the Cure Mississippi.

The Race for the Cure is the largest series of 5k run/fitness walks in the world.

“Our donations and proceeds that we get um from our corporate partners and community supporters go to provide free mammograms for over insured o under insured women treatment and also access to support services,” said Catherine Young, the executive director for Susan G. Komen Central Mississippi Steel Magnolias.

The 2017 race for the cure is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 a.m. at the Old Capitol Museum.

The check was for $25,000.

