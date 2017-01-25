Improved fire ratings in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors said fire ratings improved for two additonal districts.

The Byram Volunteer Fire Department improved its ratings from a Class 10 to a 6 rating. The facility is located five miles from the Davis Road Fire Station.

The City of Terry benefited from the new rating improving from a Class 8 to a 7 rating.

Lower ratings lead to lower insurance rates for residents.

Hinds County has 12 Volunteer Fire Departments, and eight of those districts have been evaluated and received lower ratings.

County officials said they would be working with the remaining communities of Utica, Bench, Bolton and West Hinds, to lower the rating classification of their volunteer fire departments by the end of the year.