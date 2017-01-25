JFD: Sagamore Street house fire started by space heater

No injuries are reported following a house fire in Jackson, Mississippi.

It happened on the 4100 block of Sagamore Street.  Jackson Fire Department Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the JFD was on the scene at 12:44am and at least two people exited the home before firefighters arrived.  They reported and all-clear after conducting a search and reported the fire under control within fifteen minutes. Chief Sanders says the “home is unlivable at this time.”

The fire is believed to have been caused by a space heater and has been classified as accidental.

 

